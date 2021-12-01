The Best Things to do this weekend and for st. Ambrose

Milan is already getting ready to celebrate Christmas. So among the best things to do in the city this weekend and for st. Ambrose (the feast of the patron of the city is on December the 7th) you will find markets, handcraft, fairs and... lots of lights.

Markets & Fairs

Don't miss Oh Bej! Oh Bej!, the traditional (and super popular) fair near Castello Sforzesco where you can buy candies, gifts and toys. Are you an opera lover? Before la 'prima', the first show at Teatro alla Scala (this year it's Macbeth), there will be free concerts, performances and exhibitions in 40 locations.

Looking for a unique Christamas present? Visit l'Artigiano in fiera, the annual big event hosting craftsmen from all over the world. You can purchase vintage cloths and ice skating at Bagni Misteriosi, the 30s pool near Teatro Franco Parenti.

Music and Exhibition

Want to relax listening to a great piano player? Ludovico Einaudi will play at Teatro dal Verme for the whole weekend. But if you prefer hip hop, you should book a ticket for Achille Lauro's concert at Teatro Arcimboldi.

You can visit the new Bansky exhibition at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Central Station, you'll enojy 30 unreleased works. Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections. Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. You can still visit the fabulous Wildlife Photographer of the year; while at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet.

Family & Children

Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works. Families can also have fun in an elves farm at the charming Christmas Village (Giardini Indro Montanelli) or on the 'floating rink' at Bagni Misteriosi.