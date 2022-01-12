The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend

Trying to find the best things to do this weekend in Milan? You have plenty of options, from exhibitions to free events and activities for families. To start, if you already miss Christmas atmosphere, you can still ice skate on the floating rink at Bagni Misteriosi. While if you are looking for beautiful pictures, you can find it at Triennale Museum hosting The people I like, with more than 200 photos by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel.

Free

Last days to see the traditional Christmas exhibition at Palazzo Marino, where you can enjoy paintings by the four Renaissance artists from Bergamo and Brescia, Lorenzo Lotto, Alessandro Bonvicino (known as il Moretto), Giovan Girolamo Savoldo and Giovan Battista Moroni.

Underneath the iconic building Bosco verticale you will find Illumina, an artistic installation with polar bears, made to raise awareness on global warming and environmental protection. An art passionate? On Sundays Pac (the museum of contemporary art) offers free guided tours for single visitors.

Exhibitions

Poldi Pezzoli museum, a palace hosting a rich art collection created thanks to Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli, opens a new exhibition dedicated to Federico Zeri, on of the most famous 20th century art historian. See 30 unreleased works by Banksy at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Milan Central Station; visit Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, for painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections; or go to Palazzo Reale for Corpus Domini, with 111 works, sculptures, drawings and painting by 34 internationally recognized contemporary artists who have captured the multiplicity of the ways in which the human being is represented.

More contemporary art is waiting for you at Museo del Novecento, hosting 100 works by Mario Sironi, and at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, where you can enjoy Cattelan's works. Head straight to Alice in Wonderland's world through music and technology at la Fabbrica del Vapore or live the best of Disney works at Mudec museum.