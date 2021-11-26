Looking for the best things to do in Milan this weekend? There is much these last days of November. First of all, you can go ice skating in a charming Christmas Village at Giardini Indro Montanelli (or on a 'floating rink' at Bagni Misteriosi) or visit our 'small Versailles', Villa Arconati, to see a beautiful creche exhibition and have lunch with the whole family.

Bikes & music

If you like motorbikes don't miss Eicma, a fair with performances, competitions, entertainment and pure adrenaline. Friday, the famous Italian singer Carmen Consoli will be live at Teatro Arcimboldi, thanks to her tour 'I want to be a rockstar'. But if you'd rather dance electro, we suggest you to take advantage of Parade Electronique, with concerts at Fabbrica del Vapore, Teatro Arsenale and Centro sociale Barrio’s.

Food

Looking for something tasty? You will find it at House of Pulled, the brand new American style restaurant. You should also take a look at Abbiategusto, the food festival (hosted in a castle!) for those who prefer Italian tradition. Would you like to cook your own special dinner? At Mercato Centrale, near Central Station, you can make some shopping directly from 32 craftsmen.

Shows & Exhibitions

If you love circus, incredible performances with international artists will be held at Idroscalo, temporary home to Circo di Mosca. On her 80th birthday Wonder Woman will be the main character of an exhibition at Palazzo Morando and you can 'browse' more comics at Wow Spazio Fumetto in the new show on cartoons by famous artists such as Hugo Pratt, Guido Crepax, Benito Jacovitti e Milo Manara.

Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections. Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. You can still visit the fabulous Wildlife Photographer of the year; while at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet. For children (or not) Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works.