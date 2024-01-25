What to Do (Even for Free) in Milan from January 26 to 28?

Tattoos, comics, and an ice show take the spotlight for the upcoming weekend, featuring numerous events that are impossible to miss.

It all starts with the Tattoo Convention at Superstudio Maxi, bringing together 500 artists from around the world, along with tattoo enthusiasts and curious onlookers (all weekend).

Manga, role-playing games, and cosplay, on the other hand, are the stars of the Comics Festival, a dive into the world of fantasy and pop culture (Saturday and Sunday).

At the Arcimboldi, the magic of The Nutcracker comes to the ice with The Nutcracker On Ice, a version of the famous classical ballet on skates, ready to thrill the audience (all weekend).

Lastly, it's impossible not to mention the initiatives for Holocaust Remembrance Day, which, from January 27 - a symbolic date marking the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp - will bring over 60 events to the city to ensure we never forget (all weekend).

Concerts and Events

Among the must-attend events of the new weekend is the '80s party at Fabrique: "Never Die" is not just the name of the party but already a program (Saturday).

At the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, there's a grand celebration for the 25-year career of Gabry Ponte, a night where the renowned DJ will revisit his incredible career through his most famous hits, complete with scenography and special effects (Saturday).

Free Events

Among the free events of the weekend is the vinyl market at Cascina Nascosta, featuring the best exhibitors from northern Italy with vinyl records, CDs, and cassettes (Saturday).

Ballet enthusiasts can test their skills with Milan Dancing City, offering free dance lessons at Farica del Vapore (Saturday).

At Hangar Bicocca, visitors can explore James Lee Byars, one of the most enigmatic and mythical figures in 20th-century contemporary art (all weekend).

Finally, at Contemporary, visitors can admire the works of Giulia del Mastio in the exhibition In Soggettiva (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Among the exhibitions to mark in your calendar is the first weekend of Mimesis, an exhibition depicting the animal world and the human-environment relationship through the painting expression of twenty-three-year-old Marco Grasso, at the Museum of Natural History (all weekend).

At the Museo della Permanente, the Lego exhibition continues, featuring pirate galleons and glimpses of medieval Rome to play and challenge one's inventiveness (all weekend). Also at the Museo della Permanente, Botero: Via Crucis is the first posthumous exhibition of one of the most important contemporary artists, a true spiritual testament.

Space Dreamers is the new exhibition under the Madonnina dedicated to space with 16 colorful and immersive installations designed to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).

In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive art space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public and guide them to self-awareness (all weekend).

The colors of Van Gogh's beautiful works come to life in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, among sunflower fields and blooming almond trees (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, there is still time to admire El Greco, an extensive and unprecedented exhibition dedicated to the great Greek painter, and the beautiful exhibition dedicated to Goya (all weekend). Also at Palazzo Reale, the exhibition dedicated to Gabriele Basilico, articulated also in the Triennale Milano location.

At the Museum of Science, the installation "Kaleidoscope" by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large luminous table where different layers of primary color inks intertwine and mix, ready to be touched and blended (all weekend).

The beautiful works of Klimt come to life in the new immersive exhibition at Mil - Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, where visitors can enter the paintings and touch the colors (all weekend).

Theater

Among the theater shows not to be missed is the musical Chicago transporting the audience to the roaring metropolis of the 1920s with jazz music and spectacular choreography (all weekend).

In anticipation of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the play "Le Farfalle non Vivono nel Ghetto" with Irene Papotti and Valentina Alberto will be staged at Tana degli Artisti (Friday).

For Children

Among the events for children is Scientopolis, La Città della Scienza, an exciting interactive journey at Spazio Ventura, where visitors can experiment and delve into scientific concepts in an engaging way (all weekend).

At Teatro Menotti, in the foyer, the children's music show "Wow! Ma quanti suoni fai?" takes the stage, playing with jazz, as part of the "Con tutti i sensi” series (Sunday)."