What to do in Milan for Halloween weekend (October 28-30): parties, events, and museums

What to do in Milan from October 27th to 29th and for Halloween?

Parties, music and costumes animate this weekend and the first days of next week, to celebrate the scariest night of the year with many unmissable events.

First of all: the Triennale Theater, which on the occasion of Halloween hosts a special party with live music and dj sets, to dance all night (Tuesday).

The Magazzini Generali change their look on the occasion of the super party themed Pirates of the Caribbean and host darkness, horror settings and numerous surprises for the public (Tuesday).

Finally, before the scary night, it is impossible not to mention the magic of Roberto Bolle and Friends, who returns to Milan, at the Arcimboldi, for a real journey through the beauty of this art form, together with numerous dancers from all over the world (Saturday and Sunday).

Halloween parties

Still (many) Halloween parties, such as the one at the Apollo Club, to dance all night with the Dirty Crew deejays between rock & roll, indie, post punk and electro rock (Monday).

Dress code mandatory at Just Cavalli for a super party in disguise: for the occasion, the temple of fun and fashion in Milan will turn into a place of terror and mystery (Tuesday).

At Play Club, a terrifying party to the rhythm of music and terror will give life to the Scary Movie Party: during the party there will be a disturbing and perhaps fatal atmosphere, in which strange things will happen such as "incursions of crazy characters" (Tuesday).

Among the dark rooms of Villa Cavenago, the atmospheres of Halloween will finally tell the story of a crime that occurred in the past, a journey through time between mysteries and chills (Tuesday).

Food and Wine

Not only darkness and mystery; this new weekend also rhymes with tastings and good food, with three events not to be missed. First of all, the Sagra della Cassoeula e dei bolliti in Senago between polenta and mushrooms, tripe and beef cut (all weekend). At the Mercato Centrale in Milan there is also the beer festival, a unique opportunity to taste excellent craft beer from Italian producers (Friday and Saturday).

Finally, the gin fair is an unmissable event that returns to the city in a special "Halloween Edition", a meeting between gin lovers and its producers, from the most famous to the most niche ones, between tasting areas and food trucks in Piazza Città di Lombardia (Tuesday).

Meetings and events

Among the events to report, the Gravity Equilibrium show at Idroscalo, one of the most reckless and extreme circuses in the world, which returns to town with an unmissable show of water games (all weekend).

Some possible continuations are:

• In many places in the city there is still time to listen to the beautiful concerts of JazzMi, the great music festival with widespread and absolutely unmissable appointments (all weekend).

• At San Siro Racecourse, after the summer break, the Gallop Season starts again, which will end on Saturday 25 November (all weekend).

• The history of Rotary Club is protagonist instead of a new exhibition at Palazzo Morando (all weekend).

• At Superstudio Più there is still Wildlife Photographer of The Year, the most famous naturalistic photography exhibition in the world, which returns to town (all weekend). Nature is still protagonist, this time of Siamo Foresta exhibition, an artistic dialogue between thinkers and defenders of forest, between indigenous and non-indigenous artists (all weekend).

• At Mudec Van Gogh's works show an unprecedented path thanks to collection of paintings and drawings from Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, Netherlands (all weekend). The great painter is also protagonist of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a surprising journey through brushstrokes of one of greatest artistic geniuses of 19th century, among sunflower fields and almond blossoms (all weekend).

• At Armani Silos there is still time to discover exhibition dedicated to great painter and photographer Guy Bourdin (all weekend).

---

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it