What to do (also for free) in Milan from April 5th to 7th: all the events

What to do (also for free) in Milan from April 5th to 7th?

The first weekend of April finally brings good weather to the city, with numerous unmissable events to enjoy outdoors.

It starts with the Milan Marathon, one of the spring sports events, to test oneself in a solidarity race in the heart of Milan (Sunday).

Meanwhile, flowers and decorative plants bring the colors of spring to the Arco della Pace, with the new edition of Flora et Decora, the event dedicated to flowers and decorative plants (all weekend). Among the many planned events, the Garden School, conceived by Lamberto Rubini and coordinated by the green and environmental journalist Gaetano Zoccali.

Civic and state museums open their doors to the public with the return of Sunday at the Museum, the initiative that allows visiting numerous cultural institutions for free (Sunday).

Finally, it's impossible not to mention the initiative of the Belvedere, the 39th floor of Palazzo Lombardia, which will welcome visitors free of charge eager to see Milan from an unprecedented perspective, a lofty 161 meters high (Sunday).

Concerts and Evenings

Among the evenings to highlight, the White Night in Bovisa, a unique opportunity for late-night shopping and listening to good music outdoors, discovering the streets of the neighborhood (Friday).

Meetings and Events

Among the numerous events of the weekend, thousands flock to the tulip field in Arese, in the heart of the Parco delle Groane, to spend a weekend immersed in nature (all weekend).

More beautiful tulips, this time in Vimodrone, with the tulip field at Garden Steflor (all weekend).

Sports enthusiasts shouldn't miss the Italian OCR (Obstacle Course Race) Championship in Bareggio, an unmissable opportunity to immerse oneself in a challenge that will test endurance, strength, and agility (Sunday).

Finally, a special treat awaits from Gelato for Run, where you can win various prizes (Saturday).

Free

There are plenty of free events during the first weekend of April, some absolutely unmissable.

First of all: the leaf maze in Piazza San Babila, which on the occasion of the launch of the film "Fabbricante di Lacrime" will remain open to the public (Friday).

At Galleria Ponte Rosso, the last days to admire Paolo Sciancalepore's solo exhibition titled "Between real and imaginary". On display are over 25 paintings, the result of the artist's latest pictorial research, and a selection of anthological works (Friday and Saturday).

Also, the last days to discover the works of the artist Claudio Onorato, which are the protagonists of "Città d'acqua", the exhibition at the Centrale dell'Acqua in Milan (all weekend).

At the Poliambulatorio Auxologico, the photographic exhibition "Milan l'è on gran Milan" continues, with images of the city of Milan seen through the sensitivity and gaze of various photographers and taken in different periods (all weekend).

At the Appartamento, Be-Polar is a dialogue between canvas works and comic-style drawings on paper by Mirko Leuzzi, a Roman artist with an unconventional and provocative personality (all weekend).

Finally, at the headquarters of CDI - Centro Diagnostico Italiano - in via Saint Bon 20, the photographic exhibition "Colpo di scena" is a visual journey behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Among the beautiful exhibitions to mark in your agenda this weekend, the first days of Ukiyoe – Immersive Art by Tenoha, with 3DCG animations and projections based on over 300 works by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, and many others (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, the exhibition dedicated to Cézanne and Renoir continues, featuring 52 masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay and the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, and the exhibition Brassaï. The Eye of Paris is a journey through 200 photographs by the great French artist (both all weekend).

Also, make a note in your agenda for Monet and the Impressionists - Digital Experience, an immersive experience celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist exhibition. Set in the new Next Area space, the exhibition welcomes visitors into interactive rooms for a true multisensory experience (all weekend).

At Mudec, the works of Picasso at Mudec offer an unprecedented journey dedicated to the great Spanish artist and his relationship with primitive art (all weekend).

At the Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, Love, The Immersive Experience continues, a true "selfie exhibition" dedicated to love and all lovers, in a space of over 1500 square meters (all weekend).

Space Dreamers continues under the Madonnina with a journey into space, featuring 16 colorful and immersive installations created to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).

In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive art space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public and guide them into self-awareness (all weekend).

Color enthusiasts cannot miss the beautiful works of Van Gogh in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, amidst sunflower fields and blossoming almond trees (all weekend).

At the Museum of Science, on the other hand, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large luminous table where different layers of primary color inks intertwine, inviting touch and mixing (all weekend).

Film and Theater

Among the shows to note in theater, Anche Meno, the Max Angioni show at the Arcimboldi produced by Paolo Ruffini, is particularly noteworthy (all weekend).

Children

Among the numerous events for children this upcoming weekend, the Egg Village just a stone's throw from Milan offers a unique opportunity to discover pure outdoor fun in contact with nature, in a park spanning over 35,000 square meters (Saturday and Sunday).

At Cascina Cuccagna, La Casa di Meneghino is a permanent venue dedicated to the symbolic mask of Milan, puppets, and puppet theater, with numerous workshops for the little ones (Sunday).

In the heart of the city, the FAO Schwarz Show continues, an entertainment format for both young and old, curated by the FAO professional team, bringing magic to the store with games, music shows, singing, and dancing (Friday).

For science enthusiasts, finally, it's impossible not to mention Scientopolis, The City of Science, an exciting interactive journey at Spazio Ventura, where visitors can experience and explore scientific concepts in an engaging way (all weekend).